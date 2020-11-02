Floyd Mayweather did an interview with Hollywood Unlocked and confirmed that he’s going to be a grandfather.

Yaya Mayweather was seen with a baby bump after rumors sparked that she was pregnant, and her dad confirmed it.

“I just want the best for my daughter. Always want the best,” Floyd said when asked about his daughter’s journey into motherhood. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother are happy. But what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Because once she’s no longer under my roof, then it’s between her and her better half.”

Aside from being an Internet sensation, NBA YoungBoy has seven children, and two were born in the same week. Now he has one on the way with Yaya Mayweather who currently has an open case for stabbing one of his baby’s mothers.

When asked about his thoughts on YoungBoy calling him a “b*tch,” Floyd Mayweather responded, “It has to do with your upbringing.”

NBA’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, didn’t take Floyd’s comments lightly and responded in the video here.