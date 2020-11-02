Over the weekend, NY rapper Jay Critch got into a huge fighting outside of Barcode nightclub in New Jersey. The fight took place on Halloween night. Critch was scheduled to make an appearance at a Queens, NY nightclub with social media comedian, D1 Pop. It looks like the “Outside” rapper never made it to his expected appearances.

The video displayed Critch and a number of his associates in a fight outside of Barcode in New Jersey.

😭how you run up on a man and get slumped @jaycritch pic.twitter.com/KRNsvm7LlO — Tnh x Kos©️🇧🇸☔️ (@2111kos) November 1, 2020

Following the brawl, Jay Critch took to his IG story to let his followers know of his well being. He even had a message for the person who sucker punched him. It is good to see that his spirits are high are the Halloween brawl.

Advertisement