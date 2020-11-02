Keke Palmer shared a video of her kissing her boyfriend, and social media was in an uproar because apparently, they didn’t know he was white.

“Rare footage of me in the process of becoming randomly suspicious of someone I trust because I struggle with distinguishing reality from my crippling anxiety and emotional trauma,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Rare footage of me in the process of becoming randomly suspicious of someone I trust because I struggle with distinguishing reality from my crippling anxiety and emotional trauma 🙃. pic.twitter.com/7iDv1yiutj — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 31, 2020

The couple has been together for some time now, but this was clearly news for many people and they didn’t hesitate to give their two cents.

The lips, of a snow possum??! pic.twitter.com/GR9SiI5IYT — G ziz (@champy4k) October 31, 2020

I beg your pardon? pic.twitter.com/oWVpz9jt09 — Łord Ćartier (@matt1k__) October 31, 2020

If 2+2 is 4 and 5+5 is 10 I’m sorry is this a white man? pic.twitter.com/Ui6emW1wsJ — PrinceZolanski ☯︎ (@DOJADAZE) October 31, 2020

Keke Palmer seemingly took the jokes and memes lightheartedly. “Yoooo, the memes and videos under thisI love us, I can’t stand us but I love us,” one Twitter user wrote, to which she responded, “Literally a mess hahahahaa.”

In response to another user she wrote, “This caption is what we call dark humor. I’m making light of a very real thing, I’m fine.”

Keke Palmer cited her zodiac sign as the reason why people shouldn’t take her serious. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but I can have a very sardonic wit, for emphasis. Try not to take me TOO seriously. I’m a Virgo.”