Lizzo Dresses as the Fly on Mike Pence’s Head for Halloween

Lizzo may have made the Top 5 for Halloween costumes this year. The 32-year-old artist hit Instagram to show off her costume, which is the fly that landed on top of the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate.

.@Lizzo dresses up as the fly from the 2020 Presidential Debate for Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/fSDpIW7puz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2020

Lizzo wins for best Halloween costume. Fly AF. pic.twitter.com/JJ63Dpnp3f — Megan Galbraith (@megangalbraith) October 31, 2020

Last week Lizzo campaigned for Biden-Harris in Michigan and released ads to encourage voters to hit the polls. The “Truth Hurts” rapper and singer. launched a volunteer canvass, energizing and thanking volunteers in Detroit before heading to Harper Woods for an “On the Yard” conversation with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and young Black voters.

The first ad encourages young voters to make their voices heard in supporting Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Gary Peters, while the second details to Michigan students how they can still register and vote during the stay-at-home orders.

You can see both ads below.