Mary J. Blige has a catalog that can stand the test of the time, and she continues to expand her resume.

The singer and actor launched her very own wine brand, Sun Goddess.

The New York native celebrated the launch at Brooklyn Chop House over the weekend.

A source told Page Six, “No celebrities attended, only business heavyweights… Mary went all the way to Italy to do research on wines,” in collaboration with Fantinel Winery.

Brooklyn Chophouse co-owner Don Pooh says, “She is serious about this new business venture. It’s not just her name on the product.”

“‘Sun Goddess’ immediately struck me as the perfect name as it connects my real life, conveys the connection between nature, and the personality of wines I enjoy the most, combined with my style and that of Fantinel,” Mary J. Blige said according to the official website.

