NLE Choppa has hit the age of 18 and to celebrate he has given his fans a new mixtape, From Dark to Light.

The release is designed to highlight his maturation and the spiritual journey he is now on.

“11:11 is an important angel number where you make a manifestation/affirmation come true,” Choppa said of the release. “Every time I catch 11:11, I make an affirmation regarding my album. My birthday is 11/1. These a2re all angel numbers. The one in numerology represents new beginnings. So when I drop, new beginnings will form. It’s like walking through doors bigger than I can imagine.”

You can see the video for the album’s cut “Bryson” below, along with being able to hear the full effort.