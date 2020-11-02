A report by Axios says that Donald Trump told his confidants that he will declare a premature victory on Tuesday if he is ahead in polls. According to three sources, Trump reportedly plans to do this even if votes from swing states have not been counted yet.

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. https://t.co/akLlm3zlBR — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 1, 2020

In the last few weeks leading up to the election this Tuesday, Trump has let some people in on how he plans on declaring his victory. He has plans on walking up to a podium on November 3rd and declaring that he has won. In order for him to win he would need to win or have leads in Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Arizona, and Georgia.

Trump spoke to reporters on Sunday night and said that these claims are false. He said “I think it’s a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it’s a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over.”

He added, “I think it’s terrible that we can’t know the results of an election the night of the election. … We’re going to go in the night of, as soon as that election’s over, we’re going in with our lawyers.”