Boxing can be a brutal sport at times.

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz were putting on a great boxing showing, until in the 6th round when Davis landed the uppercut heard around the world.

Cruz looked sharp early and won the first two rounds on two of the judges’ scorecards. But Davis stuck to his game plan and in the sixth round connected on a surefire Knockout of the Year contender with an uppercut for the ages.

With the victory, Davis remains undefeated and improves to 24-0 with 23 knockouts and becomes the first boxer to win titles in two divisions since 1988 when Sugar Ray Leonard beat Donnie Lalonde for the WBC super-middleweight and WBC light heavyweight titles.

Many took to social media to declare the Davis uppercut knock out the best of the year, including MMA darling, Conor McGregor.

My lord! What a vicious uppercut that was. Praying for the health and safety of Santa Cruz there. The young man “Tank” Davis has some serious venom in that back hand shot. Incredible!@ProperWhiskey fight night 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Who knows what’s next for Davis but we all know his stardom is on the rise and he will welcome all challengers.