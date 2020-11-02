Tory Lanez rebirths Quarantine Radio for a special Halloween edition. Over the past several months, Lanez has been at the center of drama after being accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. In the midst of his accusations, he dropped a new album entitled, Daystar. Now Quarantine Radio may make a return.

Back in March, the Toronto artist set previous Instagram Live records with his show. The show quickly became a phenomenon for its random twerk contests and high profile artists and celebrity guests. From DMX to Bryson Tiller, there was no telling who would make a cameo appearance.

One of the most prominent guests on the show was Drake himself. Champagne Papi’s first appearance in March became the most-watched Quarantine Radio at the time. Well, Tory Lanez hopped back on live and apparently Drake was an attendee. Of course Tory was quick to make the announcement.

Advertisement

“Hold on, the man himself is watching,” says Tory. While it is likely that Drake wanted to remain inconspicuous, Lanez disregarded that sentiment.

“Champagne Papi, Drake is watching right now,” he says. One fan even commented that the “Nonstop” rapper hopped onto his burner account following Lanez announcement.