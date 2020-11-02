Viral video footage that has made its rounds on the internet reveals a group of Trump supporters surrounding a Biden/Harris campaign bus en route to Austin, Texas from San Antonio and attempted to force the vehicle off the road.
According to the report from CNN, a Biden campaign official claimed the vehicle was a “Trump Train” group, which involve cars decorated with Trump paraphernalia, who blockaded the Biden bus while still driving on the highway.
Almost 100 cars surrounded the bus, bring the bus almost to a complete halt, according to an eyewitness.
Bus staffers called 911, who eventually assisted the bus in reaching its destination.
Trump posted a video of the Biden bus being accosted by his supporters, tweeting, “I love Texas.”