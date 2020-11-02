[WATCH] Trump Tweets Video Of His Supporters Trying to Run Biden Campaign Bus Off The Road

Viral video footage that has made its rounds on the internet reveals a group of Trump supporters surrounding a Biden/Harris campaign bus en route to Austin, Texas from San Antonio and attempted to force the vehicle off the road.

According to the report from CNN, a Biden campaign official claimed the vehicle was a “Trump Train” group, which involve cars decorated with Trump paraphernalia, who blockaded the Biden bus while still driving on the highway.

A Biden staffer sent me this picture from inside a campaign bus in Austin yesterday. Said these pro-Trump trucks slowed down in front of the bus, trying to stop it on the highway or run it off the road. https://t.co/sxsfvZ58Ie pic.twitter.com/cxe5IJUqCW — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) October 31, 2020

Almost 100 cars surrounded the bus, bring the bus almost to a complete halt, according to an eyewitness.

Bus staffers called 911, who eventually assisted the bus in reaching its destination.

Trump posted a video of the Biden bus being accosted by his supporters, tweeting, “I love Texas.”