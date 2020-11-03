The support of Hip-Hop toward Joe Biden geared up near the end of the election cycle after a certain few somebodies were led astray. The latest to support Biden is 2 Chainz who performed “I’m Different” at a campaign rally in Atlanta.

“I think this next administration that I support, which is Biden-Harris, they offer something different,” Chainz said on stage. “I speak on being different, embracing being different, and without further ado, ‘I’m Different.’”

Once he finished performing, 2 Chainz encountered Barack Obama and snapped a picture, detailing the experience on his Instagram.

“Mannnnnnnnnnn some of yal know how jelly I been over the years not meeting Obama but that is now history and something to scratch off my bucket list,” Chainz wrote.

Mannnnnnnnnnn some of yal know how jelly I been over the years not meeting Obama, but that is now history and something to scratch off my bucket list 🙌🏿💙🙏🏿💯💪🏿#VOTE pic.twitter.com/GAmgVkxSeW — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 2, 2020

Appreciate @BarackObama coming to ATL to show our city and @RaphaelWarnock love and encourage young folks to vote. We all gotta get out tomorrow. Get your people to vote‼️ pic.twitter.com/Swp4oIvXeA — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 3, 2020

You can see the rally performance below.