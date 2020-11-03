The support of Hip-Hop toward Joe Biden geared up near the end of the election cycle after a certain few somebodies were led astray. The latest to support Biden is 2 Chainz who performed “I’m Different” at a campaign rally in Atlanta.
“I think this next administration that I support, which is Biden-Harris, they offer something different,” Chainz said on stage. “I speak on being different, embracing being different, and without further ado, ‘I’m Different.’”
Once he finished performing, 2 Chainz encountered Barack Obama and snapped a picture, detailing the experience on his Instagram.
“Mannnnnnnnnnn some of yal know how jelly I been over the years not meeting Obama but that is now history and something to scratch off my bucket list,” Chainz wrote.
You can see the rally performance below.