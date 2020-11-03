Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee once had the most-viewed YouTube video of all-time with their song, Despacito. But the “Baby Shark Dance” swam passed the collaboration with over 7 billion views.

“Without the love and support of fans around the world, Baby Shark’s new record would have been impossible,” said Min Seok Kim, CEO of Pinkfong’s parent company SmartStudy in a statement. “We’re very honored by this record and will continue to focus on delivering high-quality entertainment beyond the digital platforms.”

A representative from YouTube didn’t confirm this news, but the view count is listed on the site and it’s shy over 7 billion viewers.

Baby Shark was uploaded in June 2016 and became an Internet sensation two years ago.

Check out the video below out loud in front of your children and watch them act like they’re about to bring it from the ’99 into the 2000s.