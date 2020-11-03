Just one day ahead of Election Day, Beyoncé took to Instagram to endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Bey posted a black and white boomerang of herself tipping her hat and sporting a Biden-Harris face mask. “Come thru, Texas! #Vote,” she said speaking to her hometown.

The “Formation” singer encouraged absentee ballot voters to drop off their ballots to ensure that they’re counted toward the election in another post.

Beyoncé graced the November cover of British Vogue and spoke about an array of topics, including enjoying her solitude during the quarantine. But one of the most interesting things we learned about Queen Bey in that conversation is that she’s an actual beekeeper.

She harvests them to help with her children’s allergies. “I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year,” she revealed. She didn’t mention how involved she is with the process, but she explained the practical reason she started this journey. “I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies,” Beyonce explained.