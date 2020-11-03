CyHi (formerly CyHi The Prynce) has announced a new video series, The Hardway Musicals Presents: Barcode, which will provide direct access to fans on CyHi and his music.

The series will highlight the forthcoming album, Barcode, which will feature. Simone, Emmanuel Hudson, Desi Banks, Nav, Karlous, Trizzy, Phillip Hudson, Chico Bean, Wallo267, Money Bag Mafia, and Tracy T.

“I’ve been kept silent for awhile, just biding my time, but now I’m ready to start sharing myself in a way I haven’t done before,” said CyHi. “Barcode has allowed me to showcase my screenwriting skills and acting ability in the most creative and impactful way possible.”

The launch of Barcode is set for Wednesday, November 4, with new episodes to follow each Wednesday throughout the month. The series will feature live performances, comical skits, and interactive tools, including Q&As with CyHi, exclusive merch, live chat functions, and more.

You can see the trailer below.