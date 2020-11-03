Share:

According to confirmed reports, the older brother of rap superstar DaBaby, took his own life today(November 3) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Glen Johnson posted a video of himself crying inside of a car earlier in the day, claiming that he had been wronged a lot in the past. Soon after the video was posted, Johnson died of a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.



DaBaby addressed the news of his brother’s death on Instagram as he included in his bio, “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER,” along with a black heart emoji and a dove emoji.

Johnson is survived by three daughters and a son.