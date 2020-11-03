Monday marked the end of Trump’s campaign. Thank God.

In the last few weeks, rappers have been coming out in support of Donald Trump. 50 Cent jokingly said he would vote for Trump after seeing Biden’s new tax plan. Last week, Lil Wayne came out endorsing Trump after going over his 2 page Platinum Plan for Black Americans. “Gucci Gang” rapper Lil Pump even threw in his endorsement for Trump and claims to leave the country if he loses.

On Monday, Lil Pump attended Trump’s final rally and was introduced as “Lil Pimp” before Trump corrected himself and called him by his proper stage name.

Advertisement

Lil Pump is starving. pic.twitter.com/kJkrOSaBi3 — Ahmed🇸🇴/A&R for Griselda Records (@big_business_) November 3, 2020

“And speaking of sound and music and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp” Trump said before pointing to him and asking if he wanted to come on stage. “Does everyone know who he is? Does everyone know how big he is?” Trump asked the crowd who obviously did not know who Lil Pump is.

Trump must live in a different dimension if he thinks he’ll win the Black vote by getting Wayne and Lil Pump to endorse him.