After four seasons, Eve announced that she’s exiting from the popular CBS daytime talk show, The Talk.

This news doesn’t come as a surprise to some because she has been hosting the show virtually from London as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she added. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you,” she said.

Eve replaced Aisha Tyler after she departed, and there’s no word on the rapper’s replacement.

It would be cool to see the Ruff Ryders star embark on a journey to motherhood.