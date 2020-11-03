The support to elect Vice President Joe Biden continued on Monday. In a tweet that stated “We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment.” there was the latest campaign ad about voting blue, set to the tune of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

The video was also shared across social media by Eminem who captioned “One opportunity… #Vote.”

The black and white visual shows Americans looking to vote, along with essential workers and citizens carrying out the efforts of their day.

Advertisement

President Trump and Eminem have crossed paths before, so it is no surprise that Shady is doing what he can to assist Biden. At the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards, Eminem blasted Trump during a cypher, which Eminem revealed led to an encounter with the Secret Service. Trump never publicly acknowledged the diss from Eminem, but Donald Trump Jr. did. “It’s a bit odd that he’s admitting to having prepared heavily to take on a 70 year old politician. Probably not the best look. So much for freestyle,” Trump Jr. issued online.

You can see the ads below.