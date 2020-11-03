Monday (November 2nd), John Legend took to the stage to perform at Joe Biden’s final campaign rally ahead of the presidential election. Legend, who is no stranger to using his platform to speak out against Donald Trump was well in his element when he took the time to offer his dissent with fellow musicians who have recently stepped out in support of the incumbent president.

“Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” he began. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

Most recently, the likes of Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, and even Lil Pump Lil Pimp have offered their endorsement of Trump to the dismay of many within the Hip-Hop community, and while he did not call them out directly, John Legend made ample references to their support.

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies,” he added. “I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called The Sunken Place. But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold because you can’t bank on a word he says. Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and Brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch.”

The EGOT winner was also accompanied by his wife Chrissy Teigan and their daughter Luna at the drive-in rally as Biden and Kamala Harris staged one last push in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

Ultimately, Legend left the crowd to choose between a “country where the president encourages police brutality and cannot bring himself to condemn white supremacists or neo-Nazis, or one where we hold our police accountable and begin to root out the systemic racism in our society.”

Watch the full speech below.