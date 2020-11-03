Kanye West is Set to Appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ the Day After Elections

Fresh off the heels of his Presidential campaign, Kanye West is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The appearance comes just one day after Election Day, where the rapper is set to appear on ballots in 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont.

That only tallies up to about 84 electoral votes and it’s not enough to end victoriously, but Ye is encouraging his supporters to write his name in.

Kanye West released a campaign ad last week and said that it’s his “calling is to be the leader of the free world. It’s something God put on my heart back in 2015.”

“I will lead with love, dignity, the responsibility to our country, the coverage of our families, of our soldiers and in full service to God and to the American people,” he said. “This isn’t something that you just wing. This all is gonna take moments of listening, moments of understanding. There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair.”

Don’t miss Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 4th at 11:35pm on ABC, because Kanye is sure to make an unforgettable appearance.