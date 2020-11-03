Lady Gaga Responds to Trump After He Clowns Her For Supporting Biden

It is officially election day! But that doesn’t mean that it is too late to vote. Beyonce has just endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States. Beyonce wasn’t the only celebrity who endorsed Joe Biden. Celebrities such as LeBron James, 2 Chainz, and Lady Gaga have shown their support for voting for Biden, which Trump wasn’t too happy about.

During a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump discusses Lady Gaga’s decision to vote for Lady Gaga. “Now he’s got, Lady Gaga. I can tell you plenty of stories about Lady Gaga, I know a lot of stories,” Trump states.

Trump didn’t stop there, he then released a statement about Gaga supporting Biden through his Director of Communications, Tim Murtaugh on social media.

“Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga,” it reads. “This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry.”

Gaga then responded “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris.”

It’s not too late to get out there and vote!