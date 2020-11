Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have their eye on running up the charts. The two have announced a new single and video set to hit this week.

Appearing on Minaj’s IG, YoungBoy and a still pregnant Minaj appear on a video set. “#WhatThatSpeedBout THURSDAY NIGHT,” Nicki wrote. “NBA YOUNG BOY X BARBIE X MIKE WILL.”

Nicki Minaj gave birth on September 30 so the video shoot had to take place in weeks past.

You can see the announcement below.