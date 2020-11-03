With the 2020 NBA Draft just two weeks away, it appears Memphis big man James Wiseman doesn’t want to go number one overall.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst appeared this week on The Scoop w/ Doogie. In the episode, Windhorst said Wiseman does not want to go to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the No. 1 selection in next month’s draft.

“Wiseman does not want to come to Minnesota because Karl Towns is there,” said Windhorst. “From what I understand, Wiseman doesn’t even want to do anything with the Wolves.”

Wiseman wouldn’t make sense in Minnesota unless you’re looking to form a twin towers combination but that wouldn’t work in today’s NBA.

Wiseman would be a better fit in Golden State Warriors at number 2. Wiseman at the center, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as your scorers, he could help spread the court and give the Warriors a true big man to help Draymond Green on the boards.