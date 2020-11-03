Trump is probably the only presidential candidate in history who could give less than a shit about his own supporters.

According to NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin, after Trump’s rally in Rome, Georiga on Sunday, supporters were left out in the cold for hours waiting for busses to take them back to the parking area. Among those waiting were elderly and disabled people.

Hours after the President departed for Florida, this was the scene in Georgia as people were left for hours waiting for buses to take them to their cars: pic.twitter.com/rx34hXSR2U — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) November 2, 2020

Some of the folks left stranded were older and disabled. Multiple people tried to hitch rides from strangers amid the pandemic.



The single, narrow road to get in and out of the rally site was shared by pedestrians, cars, busses and emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/Fv3hQzVtW6 — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) November 2, 2020

According to Tsirkin, many supporters had to catch rides with fellow supporters to get to their cars. There was only one narrow road to get in and out of the rally. It was being used for cars, busses, emergency vehicles, and pedestrians.

This is not the first time however that Trump supporters have been left out in the cold, especially during a global pandemic. Supporters in Omaha were left out in the cold for hours while busses could not reach the rally. If you thought the 46-degree weather that the Georgians stood in was cold, 30 supporters in Omaha needed to be treated for hypothermia by the time busses reached the rally.

But, they voted for him.

Trump seems to be taking a play from Thanos playbook at the end of Avenger’s Endgame where he committed friendly fire in order to stop the Avengers from getting the infinity stones. Not only have his supporters been left in the cold, some even needing to walk miles back to their homes, but many of his own supporters have died as a result of going to his rallies. In a recent study by Stanford, research indicated that Trump rallies contributed to 30,000 COVID cases and 700 deaths.

If Trump doesn’t care about his own supporters, then what makes you think he cares about people who don’t vote for him. If this wasn’t even more of a reason to get in the polls today and vote for Biden, I’m not sure what is.