The presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is in dead heat as ballots continue to be counted, but what about Kanye West?



Yeezy revealed on Twitter he wrote himself in Wyoming in a series of tweets. But across the nation, updates on his independent campaign were slim. Deadline is reporting 60,000 votes were cast for the rapper and fashion mogul.



A few states are under 80% reporting and the count of the publication has him at 59,781 total votes, but they believe he will be north of 60,000 in the final count.



What state showed the most love to Kanye? Tennessee, where he received 10,188 votes.



Kanye appears to see the end of his campaign as he hit Twitter and already turned his attention to 2024.



Check out some of Kanye’s tweets from the night below.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020