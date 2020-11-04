Joe Biden is currently leading the popular vote race against President Donald Trump, who has collected 66,706,923 votes (48.1 percent) as of midday Wednesday.

The race for the White House continued to narrow Wednesday, with the focus being on just a few battleground states that are still too close to call.

Vice President Biden’s team on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that the Democrat would secure victories in a handful of crucial battleground states. Including Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Advertisement

Bob Bauer, Biden’s campaign adviser, made a statement on Trump’s recent rhetoric.

“Let me tell you this: If you go to the Supreme Court today and went around the building, you will not see Donald Trump, and you will not see his lawyers,” Bauer said. “He’s not going to the Supreme Court of the United States to get the voting to stop. And if at some point filing once again these specious claims rejected by court after court … if he arrives before the Supreme Court with a novel proposition that ballots that were lawfully cast by eligible voters but not yet counted by the time that Donald Trump wanted them counted, that somehow, they don’t count anymore, he will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president has ever suffered before the highest court in the land.”

News outlets have not called the presidential race, and both Biden and Trump still have a few different paths to victory. The pivotal states that are still too close to call are Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

We will keep an eye and ear on the final states to submit numbers and keep you all posted.