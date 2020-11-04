We have come a long way from the days of “Ether” and “Takeover.” JAY-Z and Nas beef has long been chronicled, but it’s behind them and they have given us songs like “Black Republicans,” “Success” and seemingly another on the way.



Nas spoke with NME and revealed he was aware of a single where Hov joined Mass Appeal artist Dave East as a feature. Not much has come of it since the original mention but Nas says he is down to join.



“I was just waiting on a phone call,” Nas said. “I haven’t heard the song yet, but all East has to do is tell me when it’s a go and if it’s a go, I’m there.”



Would you be down for East, Nas, and Jigga on one track? Peep the full interview here.