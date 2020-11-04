Tuesday (November 3rd), Denzel Curry staged a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, aimed at answering questions about the music that he’s currently working on. Some fans took the opportunity to question him on the possibility of future collaborations, with one zeroing in on a possible link-up with Travis Scott. Denzel, however, wasn’t as excited about the possibility, simply responding by pointing out that La Flame has a “funky” attitude.

His attitude funky https://t.co/RIxY4CJcPw — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 3, 2020

Soon, one fan chimed in with a theory that Curry was somehow kicked off of a song on AstroWorld, alluding to Scott’s “Houstonfornication.” The track’s backdrop, produced by Sevn Thomas and Wallis Lane, was originally heard in an unreleased song snippet over which Curry was rapping. Curry cleared the theory up, stating that he and Travis were both sent the same beat from the same producer coincidentally.

Not true the producer just sent the same beat not knowing who was going use it coincidentally we both had it https://t.co/TWVetexR20 — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 3, 2020

Nevertheless, fans scoping for a new effort from Curry likely won’t be stuck in a drought for long after the rapper told XXL earlier this year that he planned to unleash three new albums, though he’s failed to provide any concrete timeline.

Advertisement

As for collaborations that could happen, the Carol City native didn’t hesitate to put his seal of approval on the possibility of working with Kendrick Lamar if he ever had the chance to do so.