Donald Trump’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Was Barred Ahead of Election Day

Donald Trump’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Was Barred Ahead of Election Day

Many cities are bracing for a backlash following the 2020 Presidential results, including Los Angeles. Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was barred after Election Day.

On top of having guardrails surrounding it, the star was covered with plywood and had a sign that read “no public access.”

After Trump came into office in 2016, his star was vandalized multiple times throughout his Presidency.

Advertisement

Trump received the honor in 2007 for his contributions in the Miss America beauty pageant TV series.

The man who previously vandalized the star, James Otis, destroyed it on Friday.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce condemns all damages to any stars and it constitutes as a felony.

“Any star which is vandalized or destroyed, no matter which honoree it belongs to, will be replaced by the Hollywood Historic Trust, a non-profit, non-partisan group. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark which celebrates the professional contributions of the inductees. The stars, once installed, are considered part of the historic fabric of the Walk,” said Rana Ghadban, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce after the first October incident. “When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California state landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”