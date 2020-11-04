Kanye West garnered an impressive 60,000 votes for the Presidential election, but unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to end victoriously and he threw in the towel.

The rapper’s name appeared on the ballot of 12 states. “WELP,” West said in the tweet, officially conceding from the race. “KANYE 2024.”

West documented the moment when he casted his first ballot ever for himself. “God is so good … Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he tweeted.

Although Joe Biden won Colorado, Kanye got 6,000 votes in that state. In Arkansas, he got 3,979 votes; in Idaho, 2,309; in Iowa, 3,179; in Kentucky, 6,259; in Louisiana, 4,837; in Minnesota, 6,796; in Mississippi, 3,009; in Oklahoma, 5,587; in Tennessee, 10,188; and in Utah, he got 4,053 votes, according to the preliminary tallies.