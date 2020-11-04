Lana Del Rey Claps Back at User Who Accused Her of Voting for Trump

Lana Del Rey was a victim of vote-shaming on Election Day, and she clapped back at the troll.

One user tweeted, “I just KNOW Elizabeth voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me.”

The singer, born Elizabeth Grant, responded, “Go Fuxk. Yourself.”

The troll clearly wasn’t ready for the clap back and tried backpedaling, “I have her tattooed on my arm,” to which Lana quipped, “Nah read what u wrote hoe.”

In a since-deleted tweet, the “fan” threatened to “unstan” her although it’ll be “really hard” and LDR fired back, “Bro. I’ve been waiting for u to. Do it.”

Lana Del Rey clapped back at another user who posted a clip of her Instagram livestream where she was looking at an election map.

“Choosing this misleading clip out of the entire livestream isn’t going to get you more livestreams,” she wrote.

The singer took the time out to highlight her DigDeep water project for the Navajo community. “No matter what the results of the election just remember we can each as individuals shine brightly and contribute to our world in our own individual way,” she wrote.