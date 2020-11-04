Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denies Breaking Up With Him Over Trump Endorsement

Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend Denies Breaking Up With Him Over Trump Endorsement

Rumors started circulating that Lil Wayne’s girlfriend, Denise Bidot, broke up with him following his Donald Trump endorsement.

But the model took to Twitter to shut down the claims. “I did NOT. This is absolutely false,” she said in a since-deleted tweet response to Love B. Scott’s report.

Wayne’s endorsement comes after 50 Cent encouraged his followers to vote for Trump because he didn’t like Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

Advertisement

Bidot deleted her Instagram account and when asked for an explanation she tweeted, “Over it.”

Over it — Denise Bidot (@DeniseBidot) November 3, 2020

Donald Trump seems to be pandering for Black votes with the help of rappers. He had Lil Pimp join him on stage and Rich The Kid claims Trump offered to fly him out to his rally.

Election Day has come to an end, and we’re anxiously waiting to see the season finale of the United States.