For all of our family in New Jersey, marijuana is now legal in your state.



New Jersey has become the 12th state to make it legal to blow weed, in a majority vote that will make it legal for adults over 21 to be in possession and use and also for the sell of marijuana.



The prop was listed as Public Question 1, highlight the Cannabis Regulatory Commission will be responsible for the regulation and possession limits of weed. There also will be an expansion for medical use of marijuana.



Recreational marijuana sales will have a 6.625 percent tax, which could generate up to $210 million in state taxes yearly.

New Jersey voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. It is expected to become one of the biggest new cannabis markets in the U.S. https://t.co/zSoZCwNT1v — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 4, 2020