There is nothing wrong with wanting your food to taste good. It is what you add to it that can create an issue. Salt is usually the go to seasoning to add taste to our food. Although this satisfies your taste buds, it can create health problems if it is consumed too much.

The daily recommendation of salt intake is less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium per day. The average consumption is over 3,400 mg a day. There is a lot of hidden sodium in the foods that we consume, and it adds up. For example, one slice of pizza can have up to 650 mg of sodium. If you add Greek salad that is 410 mg. That is approximately 1,060 mg for one meal not adding the dressing and beverage. As you can see sodium sneaks up quickly.

Understand that sodium is a mineral that should be in your body. This mineral helps to control your body’s fluid balance and it is regulated by the kidneys. When salt is over consumed, sodium levels rise flow into your bloodstream and will pull water into your vessels. This will now increase the total amount of blood inside of your vessels and cause your blood pressure to increase. Long term, this will lead to hypertension, other problems with your heart and the linings of your blood vessels. Other health issues include kidney disease, and osteoporosis and more.

Here are some healthy alternatives to salt

1, Lemon juice

2. Garlic

3. Turmeric

4. Dill

5. Sage

6. Cinnamon

7. Cumin

8. Coriander

8. Onion powder

9. Nutritional Yeast

10. Smoked paprika

When you are grocery shopping it is important to look at the nutritional labels. If you do have too much sodium, increase your intake of water.