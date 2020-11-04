The NPR Tiny Desk series is continuing under social distancing orders. This time bringing in Chicago bred star Polo G to their Tiny Desk (home) edition.



From his crib, Polo G turns his set into an ode for his love of basketball. Polo G takes over a basketball court and is flanked by a band dressed in Los Angeles Lakers jerseys at a California court. Polo G brings Showtime Lakers icon Magic Johnson to his jersey as he flows through a setlist of “Flex,” “Epidemic” and “Wishing For a Hero.”



Back in February, Polo G released his latest album The Goat, and celebrated through All-Star weekend in his hometown of Chicago.



You can catch the Tiny Desk set below.