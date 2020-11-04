Among the compilation of tracks found on Roc Nation’s REPRISE effort last month, Rapsody’s “12 Problems” cut instantly stood out in the midst of powerful songs penned with social and political justice in mind.

Appropriately enough, the emcee returned with a fitting video for the track just ahead of the presidential election as she weaves a carefully-constructed critique of the United States’ broken justice system.

“I got 99 problems and 12 still the biggest,” Rapsody lets off, flipping Jay-Z’s classic over the Don Cannon and Cubeatz backdrop.

With collaborators Ambré, Niko Brim, and Reuben Vincent, Rapsody’s latest offering is framed by director Patrick Lincoln as he stages a monochromatic flick that serves to capture the essence of Black communities’ strife in America. The end of the clip aptly ties in the current political theme with a quote from Yvette Glasco that reads, “My reason for voting is to dismantle systems that oppress the black mind, body, and soul.”

The entire REPRISE effort also included contributions from other Roc Nation signees with a roster comprised of Ant Clemons, Vic Mensa, Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, AJ Tracey, and Chronixx among others with proceeds going toward organizations such as the Equal Justice Initiative and the NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice.