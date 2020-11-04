As we await the final electoral college breakdown of the 2020 Presidential Election, projections show that Former Vice President Joe Biden will receive more votes than any other candidate in history.



At the time of writing, Biden already had 69,165.955 votes as of Wednesday morning closing in on President Barack Obama’s 69,498,516 popular vote total of 2008.



The New York Times reports the 2020 election will have the highest voter turnout since 1908, which saw 65 percent of eligible Americans vote. Currently, America is on track for 67 percent at 160 million voters.



The popular vote margin of Joe Biden is also projected to expand over President Donald Trump as the votes continue to be counted. We will continue to update you on election results as they become available.