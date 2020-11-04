With the NBA Season currently planned for a December or January start, player movement is all but certain in the forthcoming weeks. But I bet no one could believe James Harden could possibly be on the move.



Stadium’s Shams Charania reports the Philadelphia 76ers will make a run at arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA. To be honest, it makes sense, simply because Daryl Morey, the former President of the Houston Rockets, is now running the show currently headlined by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.



“I’m told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden,” Charania said.



It is believed that the Rockets have no interest in trading Harden. But again, it’s the NBA. Anything is possible.



You can see Charania reporting below.

