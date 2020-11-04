The Golden State Warriors are looking to pay homage to their roots on the latest installment of NBA’s city uniforms addition.

On Monday, the team unveiled its City Edition jerseys for the 2020-21 season, which have “Oakland” emblazoned on the chest and are based on the jerseys from the 1997-2010 seasons. The team played in Oakland from 1972-96 and again from 1997-2010.

Oakland is and will always be a part of our team’s identity.



“Oakland Forever," presented by @Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland’s basketball history.



To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms. pic.twitter.com/d7nUAJLbzM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 2, 2020

“Oakland is and forever will be part of this franchise’s identity,” Rick Welts, Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. “The Oakland Forever campaign, in partnership with Rakuten, will deepen our ties and impact in Oakland through a dedicated focus on community efforts, advancing educational equity, and providing safe access to health and wellness resources.”

The jersey design is a throwback to the 2006-07 season, dubbed the “We Believe” era, the team wrote in an announcement. That year, the Warriors became the first No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven series when they upended the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

This is one of the few City Edition jerseys that have received widespread praise. Paying homage to Oakland and its long rich history for the organization that recently moved to San Franciso is a smart move.

Golden State will also honor its connection to Oakland by building a new outdoor basketball court in the city with an “Oakland Forever” theme.

Of all the City Edition uniforms, this one seems the most warranted one.