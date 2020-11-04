Many rap stars have been showing off for the 2020 Presidential election with their endorsement of Donald Trump. But Too Short denied supporting the Republican candidate.

TMZ reports that the rapper was apart of a “prominent group of African American actors and entertainers” who would be invited to the White House to talk about the Platinum Plan.

The meeting also included plans to discuss a pro-Trump documentary that features Too Short, but the Oakland native says the project was supposed to represent both sides of the political spectrum but the narrative got flipped.

“I know the source of it and on the other side it, I was asked to do an interview,” he said. “That was it. I wasn’t asked to go to a dinner. I wasn’t invited to a dinner, I wasn’t anything. I didn’t tell anybody anywhere on planet Earth that I support Donald Trump as a candidate. I’m getting to vote right now and I promise you, I’m not voting for Donald Trump.”

Short also explained how he denied being a Republican puppet multiple times.

“I was also asked to fly to D.C. to, I guess, meet Donald Trump. I was also asked to jump on a phone and talk to somebody or Trump. I said, ‘I’m not doing this.’ No, I don’t want to fly to D.C. No, I don’t want to jump on a phone call. I don’t want to be used as an endorsement. You shake his hand and they go, ‘Oh you endorsed him.’ I don’t want to be a part of that during this election process,” he said. OG Short Dog also condemned anyone using something as critical as an election as a platform to gain attention.

“Anybody who’s taking this moment as a photo opp, as an opportunity to go viral to be like relevant for a day, I can’t respect that,” he added. “It’s not a good year for that. It’s not a good time to be insincere with your actions.”