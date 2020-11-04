Overnight President Trump prematurely declared victory in the election, along with attempting to halt the counting of votes while he was ahead. With Biden taking the lead as mail-in ballots are counted, Trump is tweeting away his sanity.



After his premature declaration, Trump is currently attempting to shut down any outstanding votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Michigan.



“Millions and millions of people voted for us,” Trump said in the late hours of Tuesday. “A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people.



“We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off,” Trump added. “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country.”



On Twitter, Trump tweeted against mail-in ballots and seemingly to express confusion in how the ballots are being cast, instead of acknowledging that he pushed his supporters to the polls.



“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” Trump tweeted.

You can see his barrage of tweets below and the rest of the flagged tweets on his timeline.

