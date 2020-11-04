Cardi B is exhibiting the stress that the rest of America is and chain-smoking cigarettes to get through it.



As expected, the election was not over on Tuesday night and stretched into Wednesday. Cardi already endorsed Joe Biden and was at home waiting on the results like the rest of the nation, except Cardi managed to puff on three cigs at once.



“How these elections got me watching these states turn red,” Cardi wrote online.



Cardi has been vocal throughout the elections Eason. After initially endorsing Bernie Sanders, Cardi aligned behind Joe Biden and even interviewed him.



During the discussion, Biden shared a congratulatory message to Cardi B’s Elle cover before discussing the issues of the pandemic and what the American people deserve, but are not receiving, from President Donald Trump.

“I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay,” Cardi said. “I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.’”

Biden agreed and doubled down on his stance to ensure the American people received those survival necessities. Biden would also highlight how this generation will be the one to lead the future.

Advertisement

“You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you’re going to change things,” Biden said.



As we all wait, we can get a small giggle with Cardi B below.