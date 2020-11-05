Alabama Inmate Says 50 Cent’s ABC Show ‘For Life’ Is Based on Him, Sues for $150M

A prisoner serving life in an Alabama prison has filed a lawsuit against ABC and 50 Cent for $150 million over allegations that the show For Life is actually based on his real life.

45-year-old Aaron Johnson, acting as his own lawyer, is suing ABC, G-Unit Films, and 50 Cent for “benefited from the commercial use of his name and life story, by imitating him.”

Johnson claims that there are too many similarities between him and the show’s main character Aaron Wallace, who was wrongly accused of being a drug kingpin who goes on to prove his innocence to become a lawyer himself. The suit not only demands the $150 million, but also a public apology.

This week, a federal judge gave ABC affiliate Sinclair Television Stations LLC until December 2 to respond to Johnson’s lawsuit.