Drake continues to place himself in the rare air of legends. Billboard has revealed the Certified Lover Boy has passed Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder for the Most No. 1s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

The song that pushed Drake ahead of the two icons was his “Laugh Now Cry Later” collaboration with Lil Durk, which took the top spot on the chart. It is the record-breaking 21st chart leader for Drake.

The single had a dip in performance but was not enough to resist the ascension to the top spot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated Nov. 7. The single replaces “Wap” from Cardi b and Megan Thee Stallion, which sat at the top of the chart for 10 weeks.

Advertisement

“Laugh Now Cry Later” is the last release that we have heard from Drake and he recently revealed that he will be dropping his new album in January 2021. In the meantime, he likely is at home enjoying this win while healing his knee.