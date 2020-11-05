The bars of prison will not stop Kodak Black from releasing music. The controversial rapper is set to release his new album Bill Israel on November 11 and brings more heat on him by including Tory Lanez.

In addition to the Quarantine Radio host, Tory Lanez will bring along Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Jackboy, and CBE for the new release.

“Ain’t Nobody Did It How I’m Doing It And After Me Ain’t Nobody Going To Do It Like Me,” Black wrote in the announcement. “I’m Only Happy When I’m Thuggin’. From The Projects About To Drop Back To Back Projects.”

Kodak Black is dropping his new album “Bill Israel” on November 11th. It’ll feature Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty & CBE pic.twitter.com/wWVLKaut6x — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) November 5, 2020

Kodak Black is serving a 46-month prison sentence but we have been hearing from him more often. In addition to promoting an album, Black endorsed Donald Trump. So much for that though.

Check out messaging and the tracklist from Kodak below.\