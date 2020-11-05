LeBron James Calls for Akron to Help in Finding the Murderer of a Family Friend

LeBron James is checking in with his hometown of Akron, Ohio in hopes to find the murderer of a close family friend. On Wednesday afternoon, King James asked for the city to help find who killed Ericka Weems, the sister of his high school teammate and longtime friend Brandon Weems.

News 5 Cleveland reports, the 37-year-old woman was found in the bedroom of her home on the west side of Akron with a gunshot wound to he head.

“She just loved and cared about everybody. She had the biggest heart,” said Brandon Weems. “I’m going to miss her dearly.”

“They just stripped our whole world in the blink of an eye,” said her sister, Shermaine Weems-Reed.

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

Ericka owned a daycare center in Columbus and recently moved back to Akron to be close to family. She was then running a day care center in her home.

A reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the killer. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

Prayers to the Weems family.