Lil Baby is closing 2020 by making big business moves. His 4PF label is expanding with the addition of Chalynn Monee, making her the first woman to sign to his imprint.

“Congratulations @Chalynnmonee!,” Baby penned online. “Welcome To The Team! Also Want To Thank You For Trusting Me An My label With Your Career!! I Gotcha. Let’s Goooooo.”

ya girl just signed. SO thankful for the my boss ass friends, family, and support that i have. Beyond blessed. Super excited for what’s to come!! — Chalynn Moneè (@chaaalynn) November 4, 2020

Monee is based in Atlanta and appears primed to make a run. also on Lil Baby’s 4PF label is 42 Dugg who is signed in partnership with Yo Gotti’s CMG and Rylo Rodriguez, who is set to release a new single, “For me,” alongside gotti.

Advertisement

You can see the moment she signed below.