Bloating is not the most comfortable feeling and it is not fun. Some of the causes of bloating includes consuming too much salt, eating too fast, dairy, soda, and sugar. There are some natural ways that we can reduce the bloat and uncomfortable heavy feeling.

Garlic – Known to stimulate digestion, garlic is an antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial powerhouse. Garlic is known to will help your body break down the carbs that can lead to bloating and gas.

Peppermint –This leaf improves the flow of bile and helps to digest fats. Peppermint also contains thymol and eugenol. These agents are known to help the good bacteria in the intestines and reduce the fermentation of undigested food. This leaf also has a relaxing effect on the muscles of the digestive tract.

Dandelion- Both a natural diuretic and laxative, dandelion tea can reduce water retention. Dandelion also regulates the digestive system.

Ginger- A root that is great for reducing cold symptoms and bloating. Ginger contains a protein digestive enzyme that helps with the prevention of gas caused by protein rich foods. It is also a natural anti-inflammatory. Ginger also reduces inflammation.