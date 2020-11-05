Share:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Mail
  • Copy URL Link copied
  • Text Message
  • Reddit



Lil Pimp, I mean Pump, is getting a resurgence in headlines. The rapper that is known for “Gucci Gang” and not much else, popped up on the campaign trail with Trump and led to a collective eye roll across the nation.

With Trump appearing to be near the end of his reelection bid, Hip-Hop is still scratching their head at Pump’s cameo. Russ has the answer to the “why?” question that is circling online: Hip-Hop fans.



REGISTER TO VOTE

GET ELECTION REMINDERS





And guess what? He may be right. The blame isn’t solely on fans though. Many festivals gave and continue to give Lil Pump a platform to perform, rappers such as Kanye West embraced him on music, and for some reason, J. Cole found a need to sit down with him and make amends. Not to mention publications and personalities have found a reason to acknowledge his presence.

Advertisement

Time for Hip-Hop to be more selective? Sound off below.