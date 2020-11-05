Russ Jabs ‘Lil Pimp’ and Points Out How He Became Popular

Lil Pimp, I mean Pump, is getting a resurgence in headlines. The rapper that is known for “Gucci Gang” and not much else, popped up on the campaign trail with Trump and led to a collective eye roll across the nation.

With Trump appearing to be near the end of his reelection bid, Hip-Hop is still scratching their head at Pump’s cameo. Russ has the answer to the “why?” question that is circling online: Hip-Hop fans.

😂😂😂😂 I’ll never forgive y’all for makin lil pimp actually be a thing https://t.co/LkevbVsI5p — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 3, 2020

And guess what? He may be right. The blame isn’t solely on fans though. Many festivals gave and continue to give Lil Pump a platform to perform, rappers such as Kanye West embraced him on music, and for some reason, J. Cole found a need to sit down with him and make amends. Not to mention publications and personalities have found a reason to acknowledge his presence.

Time for Hip-Hop to be more selective? Sound off below.