Safaree and Erica Mena Send Social Media Shots at Each Other as Marriage Appears to Be on the Rocks

Grand opening, grand closing? It appears the Safaree and Erica Mena marriage is already over.

Safaree hit Instagram and posted a picture solo, next to an orange Rolls Royce and holding an orange umbrella, which was captioned: “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!”

Well, ok. If that wasn’t enough, Safaree made sure the message was clear by tagging Divorce Court. Meanwhile, Erica mena is posting their child together, Safire Majesty, and she captioned her post “The BEST part of 2020.” Notice the emphasis on best.

Throughout the year the duo flashed their new home and even started OnlyFans accounts together. Looks like that was all for nothing. Peep the posts from both below.

Well, that escalated… Erica Mena & Safaree both got some things off their chests 👀 pic.twitter.com/lBJdmFo9Ct — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 4, 2020